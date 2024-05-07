Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington Sells 194,171 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Eugene Carrington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, John Eugene Carrington sold 85,038 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $186,233.22.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Eugene Carrington sold 13,863 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $37,430.10.

STEM opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

