M&T Bank Corp Sells 27,065 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after buying an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after buying an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after buying an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

