Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 405 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,132,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after buying an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CALF opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

