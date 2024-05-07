Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 480,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 984,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $103.88.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.