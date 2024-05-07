Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,194 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $620,955.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,543.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,749 shares of company stock worth $20,920,934 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

