Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,820,937. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

