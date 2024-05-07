Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CFR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CFR opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

