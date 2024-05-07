Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $92.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $133,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9,029.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 421,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,689 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

