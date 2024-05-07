Allbirds (BIRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Allbirds has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Allbirds had a negative net margin of 60.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. On average, analysts expect Allbirds to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Allbirds from $1.00 to $0.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

