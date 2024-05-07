Jamf (JAMF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jamf has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Jamf has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $137,500.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,936 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $70,454.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,889. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

