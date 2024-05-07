Reviewing Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY) & RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Webuy Global (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Webuy Global and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webuy Global and RealReal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webuy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $549.30 million 0.81 -$168.47 million ($1.67) -2.52

Analyst Recommendations

Webuy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Webuy Global and RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webuy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RealReal 0 4 2 0 2.33

RealReal has a consensus price target of $3.61, suggesting a potential downside of 14.15%. Given RealReal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Webuy Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Webuy Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RealReal beats Webuy Global on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About RealReal

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.