Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.
CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.
Clearfield Stock Performance
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
