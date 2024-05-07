Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.