Mizuho Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $52.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after buying an additional 1,928,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after acquiring an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.