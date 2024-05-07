Financial Survey: Globalink Investment (GLLI) vs. Its Peers

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Globalink Investment to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Globalink Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -25.02% 2.50% Globalink Investment Competitors -35.13% -44.66% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Globalink Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalink Investment Competitors 126 570 872 14 2.49

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 59.91%. Given Globalink Investment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globalink Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Globalink Investment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A $1.32 million -158.57 Globalink Investment Competitors $1.17 billion $87.73 million 58.37

Globalink Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Globalink Investment. Globalink Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globalink Investment rivals beat Globalink Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

