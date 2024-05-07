Comparing Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) & Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) and Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Home Loan Mortgage $108.05 billion N/A $10.54 billion ($0.03) -46.00 Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.77 10.60

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Atrium Mortgage Investment. Federal Home Loan Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrium Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Home Loan Mortgage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atrium Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Atrium Mortgage Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.16%. Given Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Home Loan Mortgage is more favorable than Atrium Mortgage Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Atrium Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Home Loan Mortgage 10.09% -27.89% 0.35% Atrium Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal Home Loan Mortgage beats Atrium Mortgage Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties. Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

