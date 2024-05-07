Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $255.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.85.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $226.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.06. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 3.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

