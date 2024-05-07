Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.49. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.