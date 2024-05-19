American National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American National Bank lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ASML by 41.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ASML by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $924.97. 703,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $939.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.64. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

