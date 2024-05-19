American National Bank Buys 1,320 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American National Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 637.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

KMB traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.29. 1,418,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

