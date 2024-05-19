First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

