First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 3,369 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 96,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

FTSM remained flat at $59.74 during midday trading on Friday. 436,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

