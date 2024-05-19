First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $941,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 283,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,623. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

