American National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,474,000 after buying an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,093,000 after acquiring an additional 122,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.92. The company had a trading volume of 874,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.06. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $298.86 and a 52 week high of $414.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

