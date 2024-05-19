American National Bank Sells 241 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 309,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 279,340 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 254,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,797,000 after acquiring an additional 62,399 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company had a trading volume of 682,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

