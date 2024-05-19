American National Bank Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1,381.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.57. 450,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,189. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.71 and its 200 day moving average is $180.07.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,684 shares of company stock worth $5,395,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

