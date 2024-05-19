American National Bank Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,198,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after acquiring an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,640,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,119,000 after purchasing an additional 941,917 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

