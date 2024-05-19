CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.66 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010829 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,076.55 or 1.00083888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011773 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05259092 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $2,328,061.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

