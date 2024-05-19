Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDSN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 21.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

