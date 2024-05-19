Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $91.15 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.13.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

