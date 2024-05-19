American National Bank Sells 155 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 188.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

