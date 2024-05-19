Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Lowered by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,651. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

