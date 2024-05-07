TTEC (TTEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTEC Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. TTEC has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

