Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

