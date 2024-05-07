M&T Bank Corp Sells 960 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Generac worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Generac by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $136.30 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.