FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

