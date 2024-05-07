Merit Financial Group LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROP opened at $515.54 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.06 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.55. The firm has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

