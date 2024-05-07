M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after buying an additional 475,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after buying an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RIO opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $2.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

