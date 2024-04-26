Eley Financial Management Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.87. 1,092,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

