Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-8.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.450-8.160 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.02. 372,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,002. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

