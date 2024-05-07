ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.09, but opened at $62.45. ONE Gas shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 23,941 shares.

The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 79.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

