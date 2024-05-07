Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. 7,950,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,571,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

