Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.07. The company had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $251.44 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

