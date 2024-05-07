Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

