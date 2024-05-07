Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. Teradata also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.310 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $4.82 on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,456. Teradata has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

