Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.50) per share for the quarter.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VCSA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,627. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.74. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lowered Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $114,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,300 shares of company stock valued at $479,769 in the last ninety days. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

