Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%.

Research Frontiers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Research Frontiers stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,097. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $54.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

