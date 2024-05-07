Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Seres Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

MCRB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,196. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $175.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.