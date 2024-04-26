CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.6 %

CSGP traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.67. 681,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.