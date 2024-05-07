Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 48,722 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 18,727 put options.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 484,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

