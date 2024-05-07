McEwen Mining (MUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $58.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 1.2%

MUX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 205,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

